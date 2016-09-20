Find out more →

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Ex-POW on Donald Trump's slam of John McCain

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 12:01 AM


When shirker Donald Trump slammed John McCain, I thought that had to be the end. Surely, I thought, no Republican candidate could survive after trashing a prisoner of war who'd endured the unimaginable.

I was wrong.

So maybe ads like this don't matter. I find it affecting.

