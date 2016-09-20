George H.W. Bush will vote for Hillary. Or will he?

Those reporting how @GeorgeHWBush will vote this year, it's not clear anyone was there to verify KKT. Still checking, keep your powder dry.In other news in the national reality TV show known as the race for president, new polling seems friendlier to Clinton than some recent numbers. Disheartening is Bill Moyers' take on the sham that the televised debates have become since networks assumed control from the League of Women Voters. Really. Chris Wallace, a Roger Ailes defender and Foxite, is going to "moderate" the final debate and has already announced it's not his job to challenge candidates on lies they might tell.
