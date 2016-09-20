Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

George H.W. Bush will vote for Hillary. Or will he?

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 7:01 AM

click to enlarge ENDORSEMENT: Story triggered by this Facebook post.
  • ENDORSEMENT: Story triggered by this Facebook post.
Politico reports that Kathleen Harrington Kennedy Townsend says former Republican President George H.W. Bush is voting for Hillary Clinton for president. The article quotes a Bush spokesman as declining to confirm or deny.

But later, that same spokesman, Jim McGrath, Tweeted:

Those reporting how @GeorgeHWBush will vote this year, it's not clear anyone was there to verify KKT. Still checking, keep your powder dry.
In other news in the national reality TV show known as the race for president, new polling seems friendlier to Clinton than some recent numbers. Disheartening is Bill Moyers' take on the sham that the televised debates have become since networks assumed control from the League of Women Voters. Really. Chris Wallace, a Roger Ailes defender and Foxite, is going to "moderate" the final debate and has already announced it's not his job to challenge candidates on lies they might tell.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Is Arkansas planning to withdraw from PARCC, the Common Core testing consortium?

    Rep. Mark Lowery, a Republican from Maumelle, has introduced a bill that would put the brakes on Arkansas's implementation of standardized testing based on Common Core State Standards. Lowery says the bill is motivated in part because legislators have been told by ADE officials, unofficially, that "the PARCC contract will not be renewed" beyond the current academic year.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Feb 3, 2015

  • Scheduled activities of the legislature: Open to the public

    A legal friend buttresses my daily mention that the public should feel free to attend the "scheduled activities" at which major lobbies are running roughshod over Amendment 94 by having daily free meals and cocktails paid by special interests, in many cases at hideaway Capitol Hill apartments in which the entire legislature could not fit, even if they wanted to do so.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2015

  • Who said the Civil War is over? See Arkansas legislature

    The Civil War isn't over. See the Arkansas legislature where defenders of Robert E. Lee and supporters of legislation damaging to black people are prominent on the agenda today.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 11, 2015

Most Shared

  • 'The night we almost lost Arkansas'

    Good notices continue for "Command and Control," the documentary about the Titan II missile explosion in a silo in Damascus, Ark., in 1980. But the news is how great the danger was and is for enormous unintended consequences.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation