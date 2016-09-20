Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Leslie Rutledge attacks overtime pay rule change

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 2:34 PM


Attorney General Leslie Rutledge continues her tear in support of the Republican agenda, not surprising given the dark Republican money poured into her election campaign. Now she's attacking better rules for overtime pay for workers instituted by the Obama administration.

In the last week Rutledge has fought women's medical rights, clean air, separation of church and state and higher pay for workers. No wonder she gets a good seat at the Republican National Convention.

Rutledge joined the usual coalition of Republican state attorneys in filing the suit in Texas. The Obama administration this year directed, after a study of the Fair Labor Standards Act that began in 2014, a change in the rule on overtime pay. It raised the salary threshold of workers covered by overtime pay requirements from $455 to $913 a week, or $47,476 a year. Up to that level, employers must pay time-and-a-half; raise base pay, or send employees home after 40 hours rather than working them unlimited hours without more pay.

Rutledge said this will cost employers money or else force a reduction in services. The Obama administration sees it differently, as the video shows. Note that you could hire more employees for less, rather than making a $30,000-a-year employee work 80 hours with no overtime to get the job done.

No sympathy from Rutledge:

“Concern over this new regulation from Washington has been a consistent topic at regulatory roundtables that I have been holding across the State,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Business owners, sheriffs, mayors and county judges are all concerned about how they are going to implement this rule without being forced to fire hardworking employees. Washington is once again trying to force a political agenda on the states by unlawfully ignoring the role of Congress, and I hope that the court will act and prevent this rule from taking effect.”

The rule is scheduled to take effect Dec. 1. The lawsuit seeks a court order to block that.


Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • 'The night we almost lost Arkansas'

    Good notices continue for "Command and Control," the documentary about the Titan II missile explosion in a silo in Damascus, Ark., in 1980. But the news is how great the danger was and is for enormous unintended consequences.

  • George H.W. Bush will vote for Hillary. Or will he?

    Politico reports that Kathleen Harrington Kennedy Townsend says former Republican President George H.W. Bush is voting for Hillary Clinton for president. The article quotes a Bush spokesman as declining to confirm or deny.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation