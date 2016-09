Nucor announces Mississippi County expansion; new mill and 100 jobs

click to enlarge NUCOR STEEL: More to come.

. says it will build a $230 million cold mill addition to its Nucor Steel Division in Mississippi County.It will take two years to build the mill.A Nucor release said mill would allow Nucor to make new products. The Arkansas plant will have transportation advantages over competitors outside the region, including serving a growing Mexican market.Nucor, which already employs 650, said it will add roughly 100 jobs at an average pay of $80,000.Gov. Asa Hutchinson lauded the company and thanked it for continuing to invest in Arkansas.There's a bit of irony. Nucor fought the huge state handouts in the form of a bond issue, state teacher money investment and other incentives that put a competitor, Big River Steel, in business in Mississippi County. Nucor got a relative pittance comparatively for its startup in Arkansas. It sued to stop the air permits for Big River, a case finally dismissed on appeal in June.Yes, Nucor gets financial incentives from Arkansas taxpayers: