Nucor announces Mississippi County expansion; new mill and 100 jobs

InvestArk - a sales and use tax credit program available to businesses established in Arkansas for two years or longer that invest five million dollars ($5,000,000) or more at a single location in plant or equipment for new construction, expansion or modernization. A credit against the business’ state direct-pay sales and use tax liability, equal to one-half percent (1/2%) above the state sales and use tax rate in effect at the time of application, is earned based on the total eligible project cost. Currently, the percentage that may be earned as credit is 7% of eligible project expenditures.
Recycling Tax Credit - Arkansas allows taxpayers to receive an income tax credit for the purchase of equipment used exclusively for reduction, reuse or recycling of solid waste material for commercial purposes, whether or not for profit, and the cost of installation of such equipment by outside contractors. The amount of the tax credit shall equal 30% of the cost of equipment and installation costs deemed eligible by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality. Credits may be carried forward for three consecutive years following the taxable year in which the credits accrued.
Advantage Arkansas - provides a state income tax credit of four percent of total payroll
Showing 1-1 of 1
The GOP good ol' boys network of protecting each other at work. Is that why…
Hey, Jim Hall is a Certified Teapubliban, so what's the big deal about him writing…
They might as well get some "busineSs socialism" if theIr competitor got a bundle from…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings