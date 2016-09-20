Ousted Republican candidate tries to revive ballot status

The omnibus Motion to Seal Act wipes out the conviction exactly like a expungement. Cody Hiland knows that and he knows the law-I can't believe he would tell you otherwise. ("(b)(1)Upon the entry of the uniform order, the person's underlying conduct shall be deemed as a matter of law never to have occurred, and the person may state that the underlying conduct did not occur and that a record of the person that was sealed does not exist.") The 2016 Arkansas Supreme Court case out of Cleburne County that I attached stands for the proposition that a sealed conviction does not disqualify a candidate.
The petition to seal was only filed on August 30, 2016. The Order to seal could not have been entered for 40 more days. Arkansas Code Annotated 16-90-1413(c)(1) reads that "the court may not grant the uniform petition until ninety (90) days have passed since the uniform petition was served on the prosecuting attorney, although the court may deny the uniform petition at any time."
Plus, the attached criminal history proves the expungement never should have been granted in the first place. The Deputy on the case was Taylor Martin, and he admitted to me he never checked Jim Hall’s criminal past before signing the Order to expunge in a hurry. His office assistant also admitted to me they all knew about the politics of it and that “the Democrats” wanted Jim Hall off the ballot, so that is why his expungement was being sent over.
