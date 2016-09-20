Rapert claims victory over Facebook; either way, he still doesn't get 1st Amendment

Regardless of who is responsible for these events today – we need to round up every single Muslim extremist sympathizer and other anti-American crazies and detain them or deport them. And for goodness sake – stop bringing more Muslims into this nation.
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.Remedial education for Jason Rapert:
Showing 1-1 of 1
Greetings to the great and most trusted herbal doctor that i have ever met that…
I'm sure Rapert knows but refuses to understand that bullshit flows both ways.
Clinton, not Clintin. Baker will do that to you.
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings