Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Rapert claims victory over Facebook; either way, he still doesn't get 1st Amendment

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 7:23 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-20_at_7.09.58_am.png

Sen. Jason Rapert sent me a Tweet early this morning claiming that Facebook had relented and reinstated some anti-Muslim Facebook posts that had been removed for violation of the private social media company's "community standards."

His Tweet is shown above.

Perhaps I'm looking the wrong place. I don't find them in an immediate search of this Rapert Facebook page. 

I'll update if I can find a link to the supposedly restored posts.

Either way, some further constitutional law instruction is necessary for the Bully of Bigelow.

In case you missed Rapert's weekend eruption, he commented on Facebook after the New York bombing:

Regardless of who is responsible for these events today – we need to round up every single Muslim extremist sympathizer and other anti-American crazies and detain them or deport them. And for goodness sake – stop bringing more Muslims into this nation.

The First Amendment says:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
Remedial education for Jason Rapert:

The amendment pertains to Congress and, by extension, other arms of government. Government may not restrict speech. A private company, Facebook, is free to impose its own editing standards, including a refusal to publish, for example, hateful remarks about a world religion.

But, Rapert's call to ban Muslims from the United States would require government action. To evict Muslims or to ban entry of Muslims on account of religion would, of course, be a religious test. That IS unconstitutional. It's the kind of thing that the Founding Fathers had in mind when they wrote the document.

Maybe a monument to the Bill of Rights could be of more use at the Capitol than the Ten Commandments monument Rapert is pushing. The Arkansas legislature disrespects both regularly.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Justin and Marsha Harris: We have "suffered a severe injustice"

    Rep. Justin Harris and his wife, Marsha, have issued a statement through their lawyer in advance of tomorrow afternoon's press conference, at which Harris is expected to offer comment on the rehoming of their adopted daughters at a home where they were subsequently sexually abused.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 5, 2015

  • War. What is it good for? Tom Cotton has an idea

    Twenty-four hours after meddling in President Obama's talks with Iran, hawkish Sen. Tom Cotton scheduled an off-the-record meeting with defense contractors, who'd be happy to supply goods for U.S. armed incursions in the Middle East.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2015

  • Criticism continues of state takeover of Little Rock schools

    Criticism continues of the state decision to take over the school district, particularly keeping the man who led the failed district in charge.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 2, 2015

Most Shared

  • 'The night we almost lost Arkansas'

    Good notices continue for "Command and Control," the documentary about the Titan II missile explosion in a silo in Damascus, Ark., in 1980. But the news is how great the danger was and is for enormous unintended consequences.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation