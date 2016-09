Rapert claims victory over Facebook; either way, he still doesn't get 1st Amendment

click to enlarge

Regardless of who is responsible for these events today – we need to round up every single Muslim extremist sympathizer and other anti-American crazies and detain them or deport them. And for goodness sake – stop bringing more Muslims into this nation.

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

sent me a Tweet early this morning claiming thathad relented and reinstated somethat had been removed for violation of the private social media company's "community standards."His Tweet is shown above.Perhaps I'm looking the wrong place. I don't find them in an immediate search of this Rapert Facebook page.

I'll update if I can find a link to the supposedly restored posts.Either way, some further constitutional law instruction is necessary for the Bully of Bigelow.In case you missed Rapert's weekend eruption, he commented on Facebook after the New York bombing:The First Amendment says:Remedial education for Jason Rapert:The amendment pertains to Congress and, by extension, other arms of government. Government may not restrict speech. A private company, Facebook, is free to impose its own editing standards, including a refusal to publish, for example, hateful remarks about a world religion.But, Rapert's call to ban Muslims from the United States would require government action. To evict Muslims or to ban entry of Muslims on account of religion would, of course, be a religious test. That IS unconstitutional. It's the kind of thing that the Founding Fathers had in mind when they wrote the document.Maybe a monument to the Bill of Rights could be of more use at the Capitol than the Ten Commandments monument Rapert is pushing. The Arkansas legislature disrespects both regularly.