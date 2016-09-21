Find out more →

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Beebe added to anti-casino group

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 10:46 AM

The Oaklawn- and Southland-backed group opposing an amendment allowing three more casinos in Arkansas announced today that former Gov. Mike Beebe is on their side.

A news release quotes him:

“Traditionally, local communities have the right to vote on whether or not they have liquor sales in their community. This amendment would deny our cities, towns and communities the ability to decide for themselves what kind of community they want to live in. This loss of local control is why I am opposed to this amendment and would encourage voters to vote no on Issue #5,” said former Governor and Attorney General Mike Beebe.
The casinos would be allowed in Boone, Miller and Washington Counties. Alcohol sales are already legal in those three counties.

But it's true that local option elections wouldn't be required before the casinos opened. When the legislature opened the door to casinos at Oaklawn and Southland under the thin pretext that they'd be offering "electronic games of skill," a local option election was required, but the casino operators got to determine the parameters of the election. Oaklawn, for example, got to decide that the election would be held only in traditinally wide-open Hot Springs and not include the more conservative balance of Garland County.

