Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Caution: Mental health services on the chopping block

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 8:36 AM

A legislative vote yesterday to cap Medicaid reimbursements for mental health care raises the question: Is it false economy?

There's a lot of bureaucratic chaff to handle in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's report this morning on a legislative subcommittee's vote to cap Medicaid reimbursement for group psychotherapy. On the surface, it looked like a no-brainer. Arkansas spent $147 million in that category over three years, more than eight southern states combined.

The money goes to regional mental health centers. They say the comparison is badly out of whack. The short version: The spending in other states is only for hourly billings for psychotherapy and doesn't include separate per diem rates charged by facilities in those other states for residential care of people with mental problems. The Arkansas centers say they'll be forced to close without the money.

This much we know is true: Arkansas's woeful history in caring for the mentally ill — a shameful story dating back decades — lands it in court repeatedly. The State Hospital can't handle the demand. The regional centers have become secondary placement for people who'd otherwise be wandering the streets or creating enormous problems for criminal lockups.

Any notion that there's $100 million to save by trimming maximum hours devoted to group therapy is, I'd suspect, illusory. Without that money — or without a mental health reimbursement formula rewritten to account for care of people now covered by the formula to be changed — I suspect the regional centers will, if not close, have a dramatically limited ability to serve as a safety valve for the State Hospital. If that doesn't lead us right back to federal court, it will lead society to an awful place in terms of meeting needs of the mentally ill. And it's an illness just as surely as cancer.

Legislators yesterday seemed anxious yesterday to cut spending and worry about consequences later. With leadership from Rep. Charlie Collins, who's never met a program he didn't think needed cutting in the name of freeing money for income tax cuts for the wealthy, you can understand my pessimism.

Also: Underlying this debate is on ongoing struggle on exactly what a constitutional amendment that gave the legislature absolute approval rights over executive agency rules means. Is it absolute? Can the executive claim it's overriden in certain cases? Is review and approval required on a Medicaid rule change such as this? More to come on this topic, too.

Tags:

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Scheduled activities of the legislature: Open to the public

    A legal friend buttresses my daily mention that the public should feel free to attend the "scheduled activities" at which major lobbies are running roughshod over Amendment 94 by having daily free meals and cocktails paid by special interests, in many cases at hideaway Capitol Hill apartments in which the entire legislature could not fit, even if they wanted to do so.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2015

  • Four little words for equality: Civil rights bill filed for sexual orientation, gender identity

    Today, Rep. Greg Leding filed HB 1959, which adds four words to the state civil rights law to prohibit discrimination in employment, public accommodations, property transactions, credit or the political process on grounds of "sexual orientation, gender identity." The law already protects in cases of race, religion, national origin or disabilities.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2015

  • Arkansas lawyers file class action against Walmart, others, over herbal products: UPDATE

    Lawyers in Little Rock and Fayetteville have filed federal suit in the Western District against Walmart, Target and Walgreens stores for selling herbal products that an investigation in New York discovered contained little or n one of the ingredients advertised on the bottle.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 5, 2015

Most Shared

  • George H.W. Bush will vote for Hillary. Or will he?

    Politico reports that Kathleen Harrington Kennedy Townsend says former Republican President George H.W. Bush is voting for Hillary Clinton for president. The article quotes a Bush spokesman as declining to confirm or deny.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation