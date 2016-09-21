Find out more →

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Come to the Arkansas Times Festival of Ideas on Saturday

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 9:54 AM

After a couple of years on hiatus, the Arkansas Times Festival of Ideas returns with a can’t-miss lineup for anyone who enjoys hearing from smart people, appreciates free things, needs an excuse to get out of the house on Saturday, Sep. 24, and can use a dose of inspiration from folks working to make their communities better. In the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub’s roomy co-working space, we’ll hear from five of the Visionary Arkansans we featured in last week’s issue: Matt Campbell (12:30 p.m.), the Little Rock lawyer, civil rights champion and muckraker; Dr. Carolina Cruz-Neira (1:30 p.m.), director of UALR's George W. Donaghey Emerging Analytics Center and an internationally regarded expert on virtual reality; North Little Rock Police Officer Tommy Norman (2:30 p.m.), who’s gotten national attention for his devotion to community policing; members of Arkansas’s Citizens’ Climate Lobby (3:30 p.m.), including Chris Balos, who is fighting to save the Marshall Islands from rising seas; and Grant Chandler, a brewer at Lost Forty Brewing who uses his microbiology background to isolate wild strains of yeast and in other experimental efforts. There’ll be plenty of time for questions, perhaps free beer and an after-party at nearby Crush Wine Bar.

