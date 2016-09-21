Find out more →

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Deja vu all over again: Mena Airport

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 7:16 AM

A blast from the past on Twitter this morning: The Mena airport.

Understand that Roger Stone is a dirty trickster who's utterances are not to be trusted. Which makes him a perfect member of the Trump team.

But I"ve mentioned before indications that the vast unified conspiracy theory about the Mena airport seemed likely to re-emerge before the election was over. You know: Iran-Contra, CIA, Bush, Clinton, Barry Seal, Boys on the Tracks, Israel agents in the Ouachita hills and so on. You can be sure that if the Stone remark IS the precursor of a planned Mena-themed attack on Hillary Clinton, he'll leave out one vital  piece in the putative Mena mosaic — the involvement of former U.S. Attorney Asa Hutchinson in covering up all the dastardly deeds.

It is a long way until Nov. 8.


