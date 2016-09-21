Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Deja vu all over again: Mena Airport
Posted
By Max Brantley
on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 7:16 AM
click to enlarge
A blast from the past on Twitter this morning: The Mena airport.
Understand that Roger Stone is a dirty trickster
who's utterances are not to be trusted. Which makes him a perfect member of the Trump team.
But I"ve mentioned before
indications that the vast unified conspiracy theory about the Mena airport seemed likely to re-emerge before the election was over. You know: Iran-Contra, CIA, Bush, Clinton, Barry Seal, Boys on the Tracks, Israel agents in the Ouachita hills and so on. You can be sure that if the Stone remark IS the precursor of a planned Mena-themed attack on Hillary Clinton, he'll leave out one vital piece in the putative Mena mosaic — the involvement of former U.S. Attorney Asa Hutchinson
in covering up all the dastardly deeds.
It is a long way until Nov. 8.
Tags: Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, Roger Stone, Mena airport, Image