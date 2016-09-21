Deja vu all over again: Mena Airport

Most Shared George H.W. Bush will vote for Hillary. Or will he? Politico reports that Kathleen Harrington Kennedy Townsend says former Republican President George H.W. Bush is voting for Hillary Clinton for president. The article quotes a Bush spokesman as declining to confirm or deny.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Rapert claims victory over Facebook; either way, he still doesn't get 1st Amendment Sen. Jason Rapert sent me a Tweet early this morning claiming that Facebook had relented and reinstated some anti-Muslim Facebook posts that had been removed for violation of the private social media company's "community standards." True or not, he still doesn't get the U.S. Constitution.