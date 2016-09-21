Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Sponsored Edwards Food Giant named best grocery in Arkansas in national survey

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 9:12 AM

meatpeople.jpg

Edwards Food Giant is the best grocery store in Arkansas, according to a new survey by MSN. “This store is always remarkably clean with friendly staff. Their meat quality and prices cannot be beat!” reads a customer review cited by MSN. 

Check out Edwards weekly specialscoupons and recipes.

The grocery store has seven Arkansas locations, including three in Little Rock (at 7507 Cantrell Road, 10320 Stagecoach Road and 7525 Baseline Road). There are also three Edwards Cash Saver Cost Plus Food Outlets, all in Central Arkansas (1701 Main Street, Little Rock; 3801 Camp Robinson, North Little Rock; 315 S. James, Jacksonville). 

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of Sponsored

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Sponsored Post

Readers also liked…

  • Death penalty repeal clears Senate Committee

    The Senate Judiciary Committee has endorsed Sen. David Burnett's bill to repeal the death penalty.
    • by Max Brantley and David Koon
    • Feb 25, 2015

  • Arkansas lawyers file class action against Walmart, others, over herbal products: UPDATE

    Lawyers in Little Rock and Fayetteville have filed federal suit in the Western District against Walmart, Target and Walgreens stores for selling herbal products that an investigation in New York discovered contained little or n one of the ingredients advertised on the bottle.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 5, 2015

  • Who says Tom Cotton is 'bizarre'

    A letter to the editor has arrived related to a report that other media had termed "bizarre" U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton's remarks in support of keeping the Guantanamo Bay detention center open.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 6, 2015

Most Shared

  • George H.W. Bush will vote for Hillary. Or will he?

    Politico reports that Kathleen Harrington Kennedy Townsend says former Republican President George H.W. Bush is voting for Hillary Clinton for president. The article quotes a Bush spokesman as declining to confirm or deny.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation