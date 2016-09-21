Edwards Food Giant is the best grocery store in Arkansas, according to a new survey by MSN. “This store is always remarkably clean with friendly staff. Their meat quality and prices cannot be beat!” reads a customer review cited by MSN.
The grocery store has seven Arkansas locations, including three in Little Rock (at 7507 Cantrell Road, 10320 Stagecoach Road and 7525 Baseline Road). There are also three Edwards Cash Saver Cost Plus Food Outlets, all in Central Arkansas (1701 Main Street, Little Rock; 3801 Camp Robinson, North Little Rock; 315 S. James, Jacksonville).
We are receiving 200-pounds of large heirloom tomatoes Friday morning from Times publisher and farmer Alan Leveritt. We have dark, brick red Carbons, Goldies (large, high acid golden tomatoes) and Annis Noire, a delicious French heirloom that is green with red marbling when ripe. /more/
There's more than just juice available at Midtown's new Juice Bar—come check out the tasty selection of smoothies for a healthy alternative. And learn more about all the "superfood0" additions you can use to make a healthy treat just for you! /more/
Lawyers in Little Rock and Fayetteville have filed federal suit in the Western District against Walmart, Target and Walgreens stores for selling herbal products that an investigation in New York discovered contained little or n one of the ingredients advertised on the bottle.
Politico reports that Kathleen Harrington Kennedy Townsend says former Republican President George H.W. Bush is voting for Hillary Clinton for president. The article quotes a Bush spokesman as declining to confirm or deny.
Sen. Jason Rapert sent me a Tweet early this morning claiming that Facebook had relented and reinstated some anti-Muslim Facebook posts that had been removed for violation of the private social media company's "community standards." True or not, he still doesn't get the U.S. Constitution.