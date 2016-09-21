Edwards Food Giant is the best grocery store in Arkansas, according to a new survey by MSN. “This store is always remarkably clean with friendly staff. Their meat quality and prices cannot be beat!” reads a customer review cited by MSN.
The grocery store has seven Arkansas locations, including three in Little Rock (at 7507 Cantrell Road, 10320 Stagecoach Road and 7525 Baseline Road). There are also three Edwards Cash Saver Cost Plus Food Outlets, all in Central Arkansas (1701 Main Street, Little Rock; 3801 Camp Robinson, North Little Rock; 315 S. James, Jacksonville).
We are receiving 200-pounds of large heirloom tomatoes Friday morning from Times publisher and farmer Alan Leveritt. We have dark, brick red Carbons, Goldies (large, high acid golden tomatoes) and Annis Noire, a delicious French heirloom that is green with red marbling when ripe. /more/
There's more than just juice available at Midtown's new Juice Bar—come check out the tasty selection of smoothies for a healthy alternative. And learn more about all the "superfood0" additions you can use to make a healthy treat just for you! /more/
Craig and Cheryl Hart were the foster parents of the two sisters who were adopted by Rep. Justin Harris and his wife Marsha and later "rehomed." The Harts say that the adoption was allowed to proceed over the objections of the foster parents and local DHS staff due to pressure exerted by Cecile Blucker, head of the Division of Children and Family Services, on behalf of Justin Harris.
Rep. Mark Lowery, a Republican from Maumelle, has introduced a bill that would put the brakes on Arkansas's implementation of standardized testing based on Common Core State Standards. Lowery says the bill is motivated in part because legislators have been told by ADE officials, unofficially, that "the PARCC contract will not be renewed" beyond the current academic year.
Politico reports that Kathleen Harrington Kennedy Townsend says former Republican President George H.W. Bush is voting for Hillary Clinton for president. The article quotes a Bush spokesman as declining to confirm or deny.
Sen. Jason Rapert sent me a Tweet early this morning claiming that Facebook had relented and reinstated some anti-Muslim Facebook posts that had been removed for violation of the private social media company's "community standards." True or not, he still doesn't get the U.S. Constitution.