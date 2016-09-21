Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Sponsored Edwards Food Giant named best grocery in Arkansas in national survey

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 9:12 AM

meatpeople.jpg

Edwards Food Giant is the best grocery store in Arkansas, according to a new survey by MSN. “This store is always remarkably clean with friendly staff. Their meat quality and prices cannot be beat!” reads a customer review cited by MSN. 

Check out Edwards weekly specialscoupons and recipes.

The grocery store has seven Arkansas locations, including three in Little Rock (at 7507 Cantrell Road, 10320 Stagecoach Road and 7525 Baseline Road). There are also three Edwards Cash Saver Cost Plus Food Outlets, all in Central Arkansas (1701 Main Street, Little Rock; 3801 Camp Robinson, North Little Rock; 315 S. James, Jacksonville). 

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of Sponsored

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Sponsored Post

Readers also liked…

  • Democratic Party calls for Justin Harris resignation

    The Arkansas Democratic Party today issued a statement saying Republican Rep. Justin Harris should resign.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 6, 2015

  • Foster family disputes key statements from Justin Harris

    Craig and Cheryl Hart were the foster parents of the two sisters who were adopted by Rep. Justin Harris and his wife Marsha and later "rehomed." The Harts say that the adoption was allowed to proceed over the objections of the foster parents and local DHS staff due to pressure exerted by Cecile Blucker, head of the Division of Children and Family Services, on behalf of Justin Harris.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 7, 2015

  • Is Arkansas planning to withdraw from PARCC, the Common Core testing consortium?

    Rep. Mark Lowery, a Republican from Maumelle, has introduced a bill that would put the brakes on Arkansas's implementation of standardized testing based on Common Core State Standards. Lowery says the bill is motivated in part because legislators have been told by ADE officials, unofficially, that "the PARCC contract will not be renewed" beyond the current academic year.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Feb 3, 2015

Most Shared

  • George H.W. Bush will vote for Hillary. Or will he?

    Politico reports that Kathleen Harrington Kennedy Townsend says former Republican President George H.W. Bush is voting for Hillary Clinton for president. The article quotes a Bush spokesman as declining to confirm or deny.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation