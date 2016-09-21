Hillary interview talks about her evolution on LGBT issues

What was your evolution like on the topic of LGBT rights? How do you see LGBT people and think of LGBT rights now compared to years past?She said that Donald Trump would appoint Supreme Court justices who would overturn marriage equality.
My views have been shaped by people I know and love. Two of my parents' closest friends in Little Rock were their next door neighbors Dillard and Larry. They visited my father in the hospital at the end of his life.
They're a loving and committed couple. And I came to realize just how deep an injustice it was that they couldn't be legally married. Dillard and Larry helped shaped my views. I'm grateful to the advocates, families and friends who never stopped insisting that what's right is right. They helped change my mind and I"m very glad they did.
How do you envision your future administration's legacy with regard to LGBT rights, and how do you wish to shape the future of the LGBT movement?
There are still too many places where LGBT Americans are targeted for harassment adn violence. Too many young people still feel hopeless and alone. As president, I'll do everything I can to protect the progress we've made, build on it and make it real for LGBT people in every corner of our country so no one is left behind. I want future generations of LGBT people to grow up knowing, without a doubt, that they are equal in the eyes of the law in the hearts and minds of their fellow Americans.
