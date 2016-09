More money for the Bledsoes: A big raise for budget hawk senator's husband

THE BLEDSOES: Sen. Cecile and Dr. James

Noted on a Legislative Council committee agenda this afternoon: A big pay raise for a change to full-time employment forwife of Republican state Sen.and father of ArkansasThe state Health Department has asked that Bledsoe go from part-time to full-time director of the state medical trauma system. This will increase his pay to just under $180,000.The letter requesting the change said the role was previously handled by contractors, but the Health Department "has determined that using a full-time employee will provide more efficient service in this role than contractors.This follows controversy, reported by Leslie Newell Peacock in a Times cover story, about the Health Department ending a contract with a foundation that worked to provided education for doctors in handling trauma cases. They thought they were doing a good job.This job change normally would have been done without public notice, but Legislative Council approval was required because Bledsoe is spouse of a legislator.Bledsoe, who'd been a surgeon for 46 years, was hired out of retirement as a part-time Health Department consultant on emergency medical services in 2015 for $85,000.Sen. Bledsoe styles herself a budget hawk. To name a couple, she's a longtime foe of government spending for Obamacare. Though a so-called family values politician, she also was the controlling vote against paid maternity leave for state employees. Charity begins at the Bledsoe home.recommended the pay raise to the legislative committee.