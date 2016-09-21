Find out more →

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Rebels routed in Fort Smith school election

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 10:05 AM

NEW ON FORT SMITH BOARD: Talicia Richardson
  • LinkedIn
  • NEW ON FORT SMITH BOARD: Talicia Richardson
Turns out there is a bit of good news on the School Board election front:

Fort Smith voters handily re-elected incumbent Susan McFerran, a retired teacher, and elected Talicia Richardson to an open seat. It should close the book on the Civil War in that city.

McFerran led the board's decision to end the use of a Rebel mascot at Fort Smith Southside High School and Richardson supported that decision. They faced opponents who opposed the change in mascots, a lost cause stirred by local lawyer Joey McCutchen, who endorsed the losers.

This election was little more than a post-defeat guerilla effort by McCutchen. Even some Board members he'd helped elect in the Rebel insurgency had given up the fight. Eloquent remarks by a beloved athletic director on his resignation over the dispute finally seemed to have solidified community thinking against the Rebel rousers.

