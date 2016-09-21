Rebels routed in Fort Smith school election

Arkansas repubs have definitely added another "P" to their acronym...the Grand Old Patronage Party.
So sad we didn't elect Halter when given the chance. What he's doing in this…
This is entirely the fault of the union (US Steelworkers.). They convinced workers they had…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings