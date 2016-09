Rebels routed in Fort Smith school election

click to enlarge LinkedIn

NEW ON FORT SMITH BOARD: Talicia Richardson

Turns out there is a bit of good news on the School Board election front:voters handily re-elected incumbent, a retired teacher, and electedto an open seat. It should close the book on the Civil War in that city.McFerran led the board's decision to end the use of a Rebel mascot at Fort Smith Southside High School and Richardson supported that decision. They faced opponents who opposed the change in mascots, a lost cause stirred by local lawyer Joey McCutchen, who endorsed the losers This election was little more than a post-defeat guerilla effort by McCutchen. Even some Board members he'd helped elect in the Rebel insurgency had given up the fight . Eloquent remarks by a beloved athletic director on his resignation over the dispute finally seemed to have solidified community thinking against the Rebel rousers.