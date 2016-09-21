Find out more →

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Skirmish in Fayetteville over Rebel flag at biker rally

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 12:31 PM

The Traveler, the UA student newspaper, reports on efforts to get the leaders of the popular Bikes, Blues and BBQ rally in Fayetteville to discourage display of the Confederate flag.

A reported unwillingness by the festival leaders to meet on the issue with Joe Daniels, leader of the effort, has led to a call for a boycott I suspect the rumbling bikes — some carrying Confederate battle flag emblems — will pour into Fayetteville all the same.

But this is interesting: An effort to draw UA student government into the fray failed.

A resolution was drafted that called for the UofA’s support in condemning the use of the Confederate flag at the Bikes, Blues and BBQ rally. Among the points outlined in the document, one called for the petition to be “disseminated as an educational tool to initiate campus-wide discussions about race and ways to improve race relations on the campus of the University of Arkansas.”

The [student] Senate voted to table the resolution until a further time in the first-ever joint session between the Associated Student Government Senate and the [Graduate Student Congress] GSC on Sept. 18.

ASG senators voted to table the resolution indefinitely Sept. 20.
The event is Sept. 21-24. 

If you can't rally today's college students to make a symbolic statement against an emblem of slavery .....

Perhaps we can blame it on all the Texans.

