Skirmish in Fayetteville over Rebel flag at biker rally

A resolution was drafted that called for the UofA’s support in condemning the use of the Confederate flag at the Bikes, Blues and BBQ rally. Among the points outlined in the document, one called for the petition to be “disseminated as an educational tool to initiate campus-wide discussions about race and ways to improve race relations on the campus of the University of Arkansas.”The event is Sept. 21-24.
The [student] Senate voted to table the resolution until a further time in the first-ever joint session between the Associated Student Government Senate and the [Graduate Student Congress] GSC on Sept. 18.
ASG senators voted to table the resolution indefinitely Sept. 20.
