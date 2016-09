Here's the Wednesday open line and the video roundup. Download podcast or subscribe via

Most Shared George H.W. Bush will vote for Hillary. Or will he? Politico reports that Kathleen Harrington Kennedy Townsend says former Republican President George H.W. Bush is voting for Hillary Clinton for president. The article quotes a Bush spokesman as declining to confirm or deny.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.