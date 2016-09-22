Chemicals in drinking water: a new report

Most Shared George H.W. Bush will vote for Hillary. Or will he? Politico reports that Kathleen Harrington Kennedy Townsend says former Republican President George H.W. Bush is voting for Hillary Clinton for president. The article quotes a Bush spokesman as declining to confirm or deny.

Who's harming women? Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is an Arkansas Republican. Thus, like the governor and the Republican-majority legislature, she intends to do everything she can to deny women comprehensive medical care, particularly abortion.

New normal No two presidential candidates since polling began have run up negatives as massive as those of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, who yet won their parties' nominations easily. "What gives?" may be the biggest political mystery in history.

Most Viewed Caution: Mental health services on the chopping block A legislative vote yesterday to cap Medicaid reimbursements for mental health care raises the question: Is it false economy?

Skirmish in Fayetteville over Rebel flag at biker rally The Traveler, the UA student newspaper, reports on efforts to get the leaders of the popular Bikes, Blues and BBQ rally in Fayetteville to discourage display of the Confederate flag.