Friday, September 23, 2016

Deaths in Wynne: A tie to ex-judge's case

Posted By on Fri, Sep 23, 2016 at 7:16 AM

JOSEPH BOECKMANN: A figure in investigation against him dies in Cross County.
Channel 4 notes a coincidence of criminal cases: A suspected murder-suicide in Wynne and  the criminal investigation of former District Court Judge Joseph Boeckmann of Wynne.

Cross County deputies Tuesday morning found the bodies of Bobby Wright and Crystal Avellino at a home on Highway 64. Wright is believed to have shot Avellino and then himself.

Avellino is among those who were central in a complaint to authorities about improprieties by Boeckmann in presiding over district court. He resigned that seat as a result of a Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission probe that indicated among others, that he'd traded leniency in sentencing todefendants who allowed themselves to be photographed nude. A criminal investigation of the judge is continuing.

Findings by Judicial Discipline detail numerous ties between Crystal Avellino and Boeckmann. Among them, two of her brothers had charges before Boeckmann and figure in allegations of favor trading. Crystal Boeckmann is also mother of Boeckmann's niece and once worked for his sister's home care service.

No authority has yet suggested a direct connection between the murder-suicide and the Boeckmann case.

And, belatedly, here's a link to David Koon's fine reporting earlier on the Boeckmann case.

