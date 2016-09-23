Deaths in Wynne: A tie to ex-judge's case

Most Shared Lawyer seeks to reopen investigation of police shooting of Eugene Ellison Michael Laux, attorney for the family of Eugene Ellison, slain by Little Rock police in his apartment in 2010, has written Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley asking him to reopen a criminal investigation of that death.

LR school chief talks of budget cuts and need for vote to extend bonded debt Michael Poore, superintendent of the state-controlled Little Rock School District, outlined for the state Board of Education today possible ways to cut another $15 million in district spending next year as the district prepares for loss of state desegregation support.

Pennebaker's 'Ozark Topography' is fountain choice Glass artist Ed Pennebaker's 13-foot-tall sculpture of tall, multicolored glass panels was chosen for temporary installation in the Carrie Remmel Dickinson Fountain in front of the Arkansas Arts Center.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed McCain vows permanent gridlock on Supreme Court appointments UPDATE Sen. John McCain said in a radio interview today that Republicans in the Senate would block any U.S. Supreme Court nomination put forward by Hillary Clinton as president.

Former judge Boeckmann indicted on federal charges Former District Judge Joseph Boeckmann of Wynne, who stepped down from the bench in May amid a judicial conduct investigation that he traded light sentences for sexual favors from defendants, has been indicted on federal charges

Rutledge announces re-election bid two years out Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has announced that she'll run for re-election in 2018 and told reporters at AP and the Democrat-Gazette that she'll file her first campaign finance report today. It's not on file yet.

Presidential candidate Tom Cotton in Iowa Here's another take on Sen. Tom Cotton's visit to Iowa last week to plow ground for a race for president in 2020. Readers came armed with Cotton's record.