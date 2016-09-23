The 'Kardashian of horses' makes a home in Arkansas

On Wednesday, a day after he appeared on “The Late Show,” Frederik the Great was resting at the United States Equestrian Team headquarters in Gladstone, N.J. Ms. Nazario, wearing a blouse embroidered with a Frederik the Great logo and sitting in a Frederik the Great-monogramed director’s chair outside his stall, said he became an internet star a few years ago when she hired a photographer. The images took off on social media.
Ms. Nazario, a former owner of a construction company, said that managing Frederik the Great was her full-time job. His earnings from appearances, photo shoots and advertisements on social media average about $20,000 a month, enough to keep a staff of three gainfully employed. His retinue includes a social media manager and a veterinary technician, Jessica Ray,who travels with him as his handler. As Ms. Nazario spoke about him, Ms. Ray was giving Frederik the Great a deep-tissue massage.With 14 million views on YouTube and a New York City schedule that includes an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” as well as cameos at the horse show this weekend, the stallion, who lives in Arkansas, is perhaps the Kardashian of horses: famous not necessarily for his skills, but for his looks. Coal black, with a curving neck from which at least four feet of cascading mane and little tufts at his ankles, Frederik the Great is a Friesian. “They are a war horse,” Stacy Nazario, his owner, said of the breed. “They are ‘look at me’ type horses.”
Showing 1-8 of 8
rc, take a glance:
http://crooksandliars.com/2016/09/libertar…
Rapert has competition from Robertson, Olsteen, and others. Four years ago Rev. Pat revealed to…
Interesting how "religious leaders" like this bunch are only interested the "fleshly" desires that are…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings