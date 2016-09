Arkansas begins 'Real ID' driver licenses

click to enlarge

Next month, Arkansas will begin offering so-calledand ID cards to bring the state in line with federal standards.The federal Real ID Act set stricter guidelines for licenses and ID cards.Issuance will begin at 25 state revenue offices Oct. 3. The standard licenses will continue to be issued, but, in time, those licenses won't be adequate for identification to board commercial airplanes or to enter federal facilities. A Real ID card will be required for air travel by 2020, according to a state news release.The system is billed as greater safeguard against identity theft. The Real ID can be used in place of a passport for some limited foreign travel — Canada, Mexico and Caribbean countries. More here about the cards. You can replace an existing license for a $10 charge. Residency and a Social Security number are required to obtain the Real ID.