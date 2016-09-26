Attorney General Lynch announces $20 million spending for police body cameras

Most Shared Who's harming women? Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is an Arkansas Republican. Thus, like the governor and the Republican-majority legislature, she intends to do everything she can to deny women comprehensive medical care, particularly abortion.

New normal No two presidential candidates since polling began have run up negatives as massive as those of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, who yet won their parties' nominations easily. "What gives?" may be the biggest political mystery in history.

Additional rape charges filed against Conway doctor Special Prosecutor Jason Barrett has added 11 more victims to two others alleging rape by Dr. Robert Rook of Conway.

Big Dam Bridge 100 brings big damn complaint about celebrity rider Hincapie The Big Dam Bridge 100 is this weekend and one dedicated biker isn't happy about a celebrity rider, admitted doper George Hincapie.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Arkansas begins 'Real ID' driver licenses Next month, Arkansas will begin offering so-called enhanced driver licenses and ID cards to bring the state in line with federal standards.

Rapert joins 'Declaration of Dependence' on God and Bible A full page ad in Sunday's New York Times, signed by 21 religious figures, was styled as a "Declaration of Dependence Upon God and His Holy Bible." Sen. Jason Rapert, who's gone full-time into the preaching business, was a signatory along with the likes of faux historian David Barton, Kenneth Copeland, James Dobson and Creflo Dollar.

Deputy shoots man in Pulaski County The Pulaski County sheriff's office says a deputy has fatally shot a man on Col. Glenn Road outside Little Rock.

Broadway Bridgeageddon set for Wednesday morning The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department has scheduled a "closing ceremony" for the Broadway Bridge at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 45 minutes after the bridge is closed for six months or so of work to tear down the old structure and replace it.

Drug companies fight medical marijuana Disclosure about financing of the anti-medical marijuana campaign in Arkansas is so far lacking, but it's no secret what's happened in other states — pharmaceutical companies have worked to defeat medical marijuana laws because they create (safer) competition.