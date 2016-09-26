Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, September 26, 2016

John Walker and another lawyer arrested while filming police

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge JOHN WALKER: Arrested by Little Rock police for "obstructing governmental operations." - SHERIFF'S MUGSHOT
  • Sheriff's mugshot
  • JOHN WALKER: Arrested by Little Rock police for "obstructing governmental operations."
State Rep. John Walker, 79, the civil rights lawyer, and a fellow lawyer, Omavi Kushukuru, 29, were arrested by Little Rock police this morning for obstructing governmental operations.

Our unconfirmed report was that the arrest followed Walker photographing a police arrest or traffic stop about 11:30 a.m. I'm guessing the camera work might have included  commentary by Walker.

UPDATE: The incident arose from a traffic stop of another car and subsequent arrests of the occupants, observed by Walker. My guess that Walker had not been silent during the encounter with police proved accurate. The police report says the arrest was, not for filming, but for failure to follow orders to leave the arrest scene.

The incident began shortly before 11 a.m. in the 500 block of East Ninth, at MacArthur Park. Officer Jasmine Reynolds filed the report.

Police stopped a car without a license plate at Ninth and Commerce. The driver, Cedric Bell, 27, did not have a driver's license. A records check also showed he was wanted on outstanding warrants, including a theft warrant from North Little Rock. He was handcuffed and being walked to a patrol car. Walker and his colleague apparently arrived on the scene around this time. The report continues:

As Reynolds was walking Bell to our vehicle, Bell asked what Walker was doing filming the arrest. At that point I heard Walker state, "I'm just making sure they don't kill you."

Officer J. Roberts and I attempted to speak with Walker, but he kept talking over us in an antagnoistic and provocative manner. We left Walker to his filming and moved back to the traffic stop that Officers Reynolds and Wiggs were conducting. Officer Reynolds found that Suspect 2 [Gary Gregory, 24] also had an FTA [failure to appear] warrant out of our department. While officers were dealing with the arrest of Gregory, Suspect 3 (Kushukuru) and Walker began walking toward our traffic stop.

Officer J. Roberts told Kushukuru and Walker to stop and not come into the area of the traffic stop. Officer Roberts repeated the command several times. Kushukuru and Walker ignored these commands. Kushukuru walked between our patrol vehicle and vehicle 1. Walker stopped at the rear of vehicle 1. Officer Roberts took Kushukuru into custody. I (Thompson) approached Walker and advised him to leave the area of the traffic stop. Walker moved to the front of vehicle 1 and onto the sidewalk by vehicle 1. I ordered Walker several times to leave or be arrested. Walker replied, 'Arrest me,' at which point I did.
At least eight officers were involved in taking four suspects to jail.

The police report noted:

While at the jail, Officer Wiggs overheard Walker state to a jailer, "I only want to file a complaint against the white officers."

They were booked at the Pulaski County jail on the misdemeanor charge and were to be released on $1,000 bonds.

click to enlarge OMAVI KUSHUKURU: We know him as Omavi Shukur.
  • OMAVI KUSHUKURU: We know him as Omavi Shukur.
Walker championed legislation passed in 2015 that gave citizens a clear right to photograph events that take place in public.  We noted at the time:

The issue is personal for Walker, who co-sponsored the bill. In 1998, Walker was driving with his daughter and two grandchildren and stopped to observe a traffic stop of young black men by white Pine Bluff police officers. Walker parked and walked across the street to observe the encounter. An officer walked over and asked him what he was doing and Walker stated that he was watching "Pine Bluff's finest in action." Walker was arrested for "obstructing governmental operations" and then, according to Walker's testimony, the officer "drove Walker at varying speeds over dark wooded roads to the police station." Walker was never charged and successfully sued the city of Pine Bluff. 
The 2015 law waives the state's sovereign immunity when the law is violated. Details of this case will be interesting, not to mention important to the court arguments that lie ahead.

We haven't been able to reach Walker or Kushukuru as yet. We wrote about Walker's young legal associate as a visionary Arkansan last year. We know him as Omavi Shukur.

Here's the full police report.
A dash-mounted camera was in operation.

Arkansas Stop the Violence, a grassroots anti-crime group, issued a statement saying it was "disturbed" by Walker's arrest given the violent crime that many have experienced. The statement said the arrested reflected a lack of sensitivity toward the black community.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (24)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (24)

Showing 1-24 of 24

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-24 of 24

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • War. What is it good for? Tom Cotton has an idea

    Twenty-four hours after meddling in President Obama's talks with Iran, hawkish Sen. Tom Cotton scheduled an off-the-record meeting with defense contractors, who'd be happy to supply goods for U.S. armed incursions in the Middle East.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 9, 2015

  • Scheduled activities of the legislature: Open to the public

    A legal friend buttresses my daily mention that the public should feel free to attend the "scheduled activities" at which major lobbies are running roughshod over Amendment 94 by having daily free meals and cocktails paid by special interests, in many cases at hideaway Capitol Hill apartments in which the entire legislature could not fit, even if they wanted to do so.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2015

  • The shame of Robert E. Lee/MLK Day in Arkansas

    This morning, I was a student ambassador for Philander Smith College and the Social Justice Institute at a House Committee that discussed Rep. Nate Bell’s proposal to divide a Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
    • by Kaya Herron
    • Feb 11, 2015

Most Shared

  • Who's harming women?

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is an Arkansas Republican. Thus, like the governor and the Republican-majority legislature, she intends to do everything she can to deny women comprehensive medical care, particularly abortion.

  • New normal

    No two presidential candidates since polling began have run up negatives as massive as those of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, who yet won their parties' nominations easily. "What gives?" may be the biggest political mystery in history.

  • Additional rape charges filed against Conway doctor

    Special Prosecutor Jason Barrett has added 11 more victims to two others alleging rape by Dr. Robert Rook of Conway.

  • Big Dam Bridge 100 brings big damn complaint about celebrity rider Hincapie

    The Big Dam Bridge 100 is this weekend and one dedicated biker isn't happy about a celebrity rider, admitted doper George Hincapie.

  • Delta Cultural Center new director: Prophet Kyle T. Miller

    Kyle T. Miller, who describes himself as a "licensed and ordained prophet" and says he has been "prophesying and interpreting dreams for almost 15 years," has been named the director of the Delta Cultural Center at Helena.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation