Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, September 26, 2016

John Walker and another lawyer arrested, reportedly for filming police arrest

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 1:19 PM

click to enlarge JOHN WALKER: Arrested by Little Rock police for "obstructing governmental operations." - SHERIFF'S MUGSHOT
  • Sheriff's mugshot
  • JOHN WALKER: Arrested by Little Rock police for "obstructing governmental operations."
State Rep. John Walker, 79, the civil rights lawyer, and a fellow lawyer, Omavi Kushukuru, 29, were arrested by Little Rock police this morning for obstructing governmental operations.

No details yet. Our unconfirmed report was that the arrest followed Walker photographing a police arrest about 11:30 a.m. I'm guessing the photographing might have included  commentary by Walker.

The arrest was at 9th and Commerce Streets, KATV reported. Its report said Walker "interfered with a traffic stop."

They were booked at the Pulaski County jail on the misdemeanor charge and were making arrangements for release on $1,000 bonds.

Walker championed legislation passed in 2015 that gave citizens a clear right to photograph events that take place in public.  We noted at the time:

The issue is personal for Walker, who co-sponsored the bill. In 1998, Walker was driving with his daughter and two grandchildren and stopped to observe a traffic stop of young black men by white Pine Bluff police officers. Walker parked and walked across the street to observe the encounter. An officer walked over and asked him what he was doing and Walker stated that he was watching "Pine Bluff's finest in action." Walker was arrested for "obstructing governmental operations" and then, according to Walker's testimony, the officer "drove Walker at varying speeds over dark wooded roads to the police station." Walker was never charged and successfully sued the city of Pine Bluff. 
The 2015 law waives the state's sovereign immunity when the law is violated. Details of this case will be interesting, not to mention important to the court arguments that lie ahead.

Walker and Kushukuru are not back at the office yet. A co-worker said she understood it was another case of Walker recording police interaction with someone else.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (3)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Arkansas Republicans lead the way on Obamacare

    News from Tennessee underscores the significance of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's apparent success in continuing the private option version of Obamacare's Medicaid expansion for two years, pending a House vote on the structure and money.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 5, 2015

  • Tom Cotton: More poor reviews for crack about gay legislation

    Sen. Tom Cotton's attempt to turn a question about anti-gay legislation in Arkansas into another comment on the evil Iran — they hang gays in Iran, he said, urging critics of the law to get some "perspective" — continues to draw fire.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 3, 2015

  • Pine Bluff's Sno-White Grill to close

    A Pine Bluff institution announces that it will close.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Feb 6, 2015

Most Shared

  • Who's harming women?

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is an Arkansas Republican. Thus, like the governor and the Republican-majority legislature, she intends to do everything she can to deny women comprehensive medical care, particularly abortion.

  • New normal

    No two presidential candidates since polling began have run up negatives as massive as those of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, who yet won their parties' nominations easily. "What gives?" may be the biggest political mystery in history.

  • Additional rape charges filed against Conway doctor

    Special Prosecutor Jason Barrett has added 11 more victims to two others alleging rape by Dr. Robert Rook of Conway.

  • Big Dam Bridge 100 brings big damn complaint about celebrity rider Hincapie

    The Big Dam Bridge 100 is this weekend and one dedicated biker isn't happy about a celebrity rider, admitted doper George Hincapie.

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation