Rapert joins 'Declaration of Dependence' on God and Bible

click to enlarge RAPERT HQ: New home of his Holy Ghost Ministries.

"We therefore respectfully reserve the right to refuse any mandate by the government that forces us to fund or support abortion. We also oppose same-sex marriage, polygamy, bestilaity and all other forms of sexual perversion prohibited by Holy Scripture.

Please enjoy initial glimpses of RiverStone Phase 1 - we will be hosting leadership retreats, couples retreats, staff retreats, church retreats and other ministry programs at this awesome 5,250 sq. ft. facility. RiverStone is a 40 acre ministry property located on the Arkansas River that serves as home to our ministry headquarters, new legislative leaders institute and ministry programs.

A full page ad in Sunday's New York Times, signed by 21 religious figures, was styled as a, who's gone full-time into the preaching business, was a signatory along with the likes of faux historianandThe declaration is all about abortion and same-sex marriage. It puts homosexuality on a par with bestiality. An excerpt: You can join their band here and read the full declaration.Rapert's association with big names in the evangelical world is part of his emergence as a full-time evangelist. He's closed his securities business and is now devoting full-time to his He recently announced on Facebook completion of the first phase of his ministry headquarters.New legislative leaders institute. That will be worth watching.