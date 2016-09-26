Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, September 26, 2016

Rapert joins 'Declaration of Dependence' on God and Bible

Posted By on Mon, Sep 26, 2016 at 7:26 AM

click to enlarge RAPERT HQ: New home of his Holy Ghost Ministries.
  • RAPERT HQ: New home of his Holy Ghost Ministries.

A full page ad in Sunday's New York Times, signed by 21 religious figures, was styled as a "Declaration of Dependence Upon God and His Holy Bible."

Sen. Jason Rapert, who's gone full-time into the preaching business, was a signatory along with the likes of faux historian David Barton, Kenneth Copeland, James Dobson and Creflo Dollar.

The declaration is all about abortion and same-sex marriage. It puts homosexuality on a par with bestiality. An excerpt:

"We therefore respectfully reserve the right to refuse any mandate by the government that forces us to fund or support abortion. We also oppose same-sex marriage, polygamy, bestilaity and all other forms of sexual perversion prohibited by Holy Scripture.
You can join their band here and read the full declaration.

Rapert's association with big names in the evangelical world is part of his emergence as a full-time evangelist. He's closed his securities business and is now devoting full-time to his Holy Ghost Ministries. He recently announced on Facebook completion of the first phase of his ministry headquarters.

Please enjoy initial glimpses of RiverStone Phase 1 - we will be hosting leadership retreats, couples retreats, staff retreats, church retreats and other ministry programs at this awesome 5,250 sq. ft. facility. RiverStone is a 40 acre ministry property located on the Arkansas River that serves as home to our ministry headquarters, new legislative leaders institute and ministry programs.
New legislative leaders institute. That will be worth watching.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (7)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (7)

Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Broadway Bridgeageddon set for Wednesday morning

    The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department has scheduled a "closing ceremony" for the Broadway Bridge at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 45 minutes after the bridge is closed for six months or so of work to tear down the old structure and replace it.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 26, 2016

  • Unusual alliance forming against amendment to limit nursing home damages

    Secure Arkansas, a rabid anti-immigrant voice among other issues, has come out against the amendment to make it just about impossible to sue nursing homes, doctors, hospitals and other medical care providers The nursing home lobby-driven amendment would cap damages as low as $250,000 and also place an arbitrary limit on attorney fees.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 26, 2016

  • The debate eve open line

    The Sunday open lines includes some rumination, not happy, about tomorrow night's presidential debate.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 25, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Eureka Springs City Council passes civil rights ordinance, sets stage for potential lawsuit

    The Eureka Springs City Council last night suspended the rules and hurriedly passed a civil rights ordinance that extends anti-discrimination protection to gay people in employment, housing and public accommodations. It sets up a potential legal challenge if the legislature completes passage of a law aimed at preserving legal discrimination against gay people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2015

  • Democrats name new House minority leader

    Rep. Michael John Gray of Augusta has been elected leader of the House Democratic Caucus, the minority party. He succeeds Rep. Eddie Armstrong of North Little Rock. He's a farmer and small business owner.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 25, 2015

  • Cheese dip, sandwiches shine at Dizzy's Gypsy Bistro

    Portions: huge. Food: tasty. Dizzy's Gypsy Bistro is a comfort food mainstay that always delivers.
    • by Michael Roberts
    • Feb 10, 2015

Most Shared

  • Who's harming women?

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is an Arkansas Republican. Thus, like the governor and the Republican-majority legislature, she intends to do everything she can to deny women comprehensive medical care, particularly abortion.

  • New normal

    No two presidential candidates since polling began have run up negatives as massive as those of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, who yet won their parties' nominations easily. "What gives?" may be the biggest political mystery in history.

  • Additional rape charges filed against Conway doctor

    Special Prosecutor Jason Barrett has added 11 more victims to two others alleging rape by Dr. Robert Rook of Conway.

  • Big Dam Bridge 100 brings big damn complaint about celebrity rider Hincapie

    The Big Dam Bridge 100 is this weekend and one dedicated biker isn't happy about a celebrity rider, admitted doper George Hincapie.

Most Viewed

  • Rapert joins 'Declaration of Dependence' on God and Bible

    A full page ad in Sunday's New York Times, signed by 21 religious figures, was styled as a "Declaration of Dependence Upon God and His Holy Bible." Sen. Jason Rapert, who's gone full-time into the preaching business, was a signatory along with the likes of faux historian David Barton, Kenneth Copeland, James Dobson and Creflo Dollar.

  • Drug companies fight medical marijuana

    Disclosure about financing of the anti-medical marijuana campaign in Arkansas is so far lacking, but it's no secret what's happened in other states — pharmaceutical companies have worked to defeat medical marijuana laws because they create (safer) competition.

  • Unusual alliance forming against amendment to limit nursing home damages

    Secure Arkansas, a rabid anti-immigrant voice among other issues, has come out against the amendment to make it just about impossible to sue nursing homes, doctors, hospitals and other medical care providers The nursing home lobby-driven amendment would cap damages as low as $250,000 and also place an arbitrary limit on attorney fees.

  • The debate eve open line

    The Sunday open lines includes some rumination, not happy, about tomorrow night's presidential debate.

  • Broadway Bridgeageddon set for Wednesday morning

    The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department has scheduled a "closing ceremony" for the Broadway Bridge at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 45 minutes after the bridge is closed for six months or so of work to tear down the old structure and replace it.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation