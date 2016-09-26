Unusual alliance forming against amendment to limit nursing home damages

click to enlarge

Tort reform is good for the insurance industry but bad for consumers. Follow the Money. Look at what major corporations are contributing to which politicians and who they are, in turn beating the “Drum for Tort Reform”. Victims of medical malpractice need not be victimized again by repressive Tort Reform. Again, we urge you to Vote “No” on Issue 4 in the November 2016 election.

a rabid anti-immigrant voice among other issues, has come out against thedoctors, hospitals and other medical care providers The nursing home lobby-driven amendment would cap damages as low as $250,000 and also place an arbitrary limit on attorney fees.Secure Arkansas argues, as lawyer groups have argued, that the amendment essentially upends the constitutional guarantee of aSecure Arkansas writes:The right-wing religious lobby, thhad earlier spoken against the amendment, which remains under challenge before the Arkansas Supreme Court.I don't find myself aligned with Secure Arkansas and Family Council often. This is an exception.