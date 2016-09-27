Another U.S. Senate debate that Boozman likely will skip

"There's too much to talk about to be sitting on the sidelines," said Eldridge. "This is the greatest country on earth, but we also have serious issues that require strength, fortitude and leadership to address, and right now Sen. Boozman is showing he is not willing to lead. His excessive foreign travels, his lack of accomplishments in Washington, and his unwillingness to face voters all show how out of touch he is with Arkansas. I'm excited for the opportunity to debate with Frank Gilbert and I know Arkansans are eager to hear our different visions for Arkansas and the U.S. Senate."Boozman has indicated he'd participate in one debate, on AETN at 7 p.m. Oct. 12. As customary, I've sought a comment. I customarily don't receive a response from questions to Boozman, either his campaign or his Senate office.
Mr Trump will definitely be withholding payment for those services. Ouch.
now this is relevant to the debate and to the other thread about who hates…
Sandra, if she was "packing" in NY state, she would be arrested. Her license to…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings