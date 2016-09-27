Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Another U.S. Senate debate that Boozman likely will skip

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 2:37 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Conner Eldridge, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, says another senatorial debate is scheduled at noon Friday at Philander Smith College. He and Libertarian Frank Gilbert will participate. Eldridge said that incumbent Republican Sen. John Boozman has been invited.

You may recall that a debate was arranged Sept. 16 at the University of Arkansas and Boozman didn't show up. He claimed to have not known about the e-mail invitation he was sent and that prompted a would-be moderator, Doug Thompson of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, to not participate.

The Eldridge camp took no chances this time. They 1) sent an e-mail to Boozman; 2) delivered a personal invitation to his campaign office in Little Rock and 3) sent a certified letter to Boozman's campaign office in Rogers.

Notified or not, Boozman isn't likely to turn up.

There will be a 60-minute debate at Philander moderated by Channel 11's Craig O'Neill and a 15-minute town hall in the campus' Kendall Center.

An Eldridge news release said it was too critical an election year "to be absent or hiding from the voters."

"There's too much to talk about to be sitting on the sidelines," said Eldridge. "This is the greatest country on earth, but we also have serious issues that require strength, fortitude and leadership to address, and right now Sen. Boozman is showing he is not willing to lead. His excessive foreign travels, his lack of accomplishments in Washington, and his unwillingness to face voters all show how out of touch he is with Arkansas. I'm excited for the opportunity to debate with Frank Gilbert and I know Arkansans are eager to hear our different visions for Arkansas and the U.S. Senate."
Boozman has indicated he'd participate in one debate, on AETN at 7 p.m. Oct. 12. As customary, I've sought a comment. I customarily don't receive a response from questions to Boozman, either his campaign or his Senate office.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation