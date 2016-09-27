Find out more →

Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Bethel Heights part-time cop fired over racial Facebook post

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 12:22 PM

40/29 reports that the Bethel Heights Police Department has fired part-time officer David Hastings for critical comments he'd made about the Black Lives Matter movement and black people generally.

His comments were widely circulated, including in an email I received not long ago with a screen shot of his comments.

In one, Hastings commented on an article about the rate in which unarmed black men are killed by police. Hastings wrote:

"That's because they do not comply. I don't care about the population. That is horse ——. [sic] The fact is you are 80% more likely to do something something to show your —- [sic] when you are approached by police. Whites just don't do it as often. I am done with the conversation because instead of just owning what the problem is. Poor upbringing and lack of respect. You want to blame the police. Bye"
He was found to be in violation of the agency's policy on social media. Things developed quickly, as you can see from the department's Facebook page. He was dismissed within a couple of hours of complaints about his comments.

