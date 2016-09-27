Bethel Heights part-time cop fired over racial Facebook post

In one, Hastings commented on an article about the rate in which unarmed black men are killed by police. Hastings wrote:He was found to be in violation of the agency's policy on social media. Things developed quickly, as you can see from the department's Facebook page. He was dismissed within a couple of hours of complaints about his comments.
"That's because they do not comply. I don't care about the population. That is horse ——. [sic] The fact is you are 80% more likely to do something something to show your —- [sic] when you are approached by police. Whites just don't do it as often. I am done with the conversation because instead of just owning what the problem is. Poor upbringing and lack of respect. You want to blame the police. Bye"
Another voter for Trump.
and some of the angry electorate are angry because stuff like that can cost your…
The Republican abandonment of science and reason is just about complete.
