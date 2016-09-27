Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Bethel Heights part-time cop fired over racial Facebook post

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 12:22 PM

click to enlarge bethel.jpg
40/29 reports that the Bethel Heights Police Department has fired part-time officer David Hastings for critical comments he'd made about the Black Lives Matter movement and black people generally.

His comments were widely circulated, including in an email I received not long ago with a screen shot of his comments.

In one, Hastings commented on an article about the rate in which unarmed black men are killed by police. Hastings wrote:

"That's because they do not comply. I don't care about the population. That is horse ——. [sic] The fact is you are 80% more likely to do something something to show your —- [sic] when you are approached by police. Whites just don't do it as often. I am done with the conversation because instead of just owning what the problem is. Poor upbringing and lack of respect. You want to blame the police. Bye"
He was found to be in violation of the agency's policy on social media. Things developed quickly, as you can see from the department's Facebook page. He was dismissed within a couple of hours of complaints about his comments.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Mary Steenburgen adds voice against gay discrimination law

    Mary Steenburgen, the Arkansas native actress, has added her voice to those opposing HB 1228, the bill aimed at preserving legal discrimination against gay people under the pretext of religious freedom. It would create untold other complications for all sorts of government activities to give people a religious excuse to avoid the law.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 3, 2015

  • Democrat-Gazette headline on private option passage omits words "private option"

    I couldn't help but notice something odd about today's headline in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette regarding the reauthorization of the private option, the expansion of Medicaid-funded insurance that's been fully at the center of politics in Arkansas for the past two years. See if you can spot it:
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Feb 6, 2015

  • The shame of Robert E. Lee/MLK Day in Arkansas

    This morning, I was a student ambassador for Philander Smith College and the Social Justice Institute at a House Committee that discussed Rep. Nate Bell’s proposal to divide a Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
    • by Kaya Herron
    • Feb 11, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

  • Leslie Rutledge gets torched in national spotlight

    Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge appeared on a CBS panel Monday night as a defender of Donald Trump. Bob Schieffer wasn't impressed.

  • John Walker and another lawyer arrested after filming police

    State Rep. John Walker, 79, the civil rights lawyer, and a fellow lawyer, Omavi Kushukuru, 29, were arrested by Little Rock police this morning for obstructing governmental operations.

  • Gilbert Baker pleads guilty in DWI case

    Former Republican senator and lobbyist Gilbert Baker today entered a negotiated plea to charges arising from his Aug. 26  arrest for drunk driving.

  • Clinton a clear winner in first debate. But .....

    Even conservative commentators are saying, if grudgingly, that Hillary Clinton was the clear winner in last night's TV debate. The question is: does it translate to votes?

  • Sierra Club rips Rutledge for opposing clean air rules

    Oral arguments were presented to a federal appeals court in Washington today by a group of Republican-led states, including Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, challenging the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan to reduce power plant pollution that contributes to global warming. The Sierra Club used the occasion to blast Attorney General Leslie Rutledge for fighting clean air and water rules.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation