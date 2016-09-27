Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, September 27, 2016

Clinton a clear winner in first debate. But .....

Posted By on Tue, Sep 27, 2016 at 7:17 AM

trump_holt_clinton_debate-1474906795-8828.jpg

Even conservative commentators are saying, if grudgingly, that Hillary Clinton was the clear winner in last night's TV debate. The question is: does it translate to votes? Nate Silver said a winning debate is usually worth a point or two in polling, but nothing much is usual about this year's race for president.

My favorite speculative analysis of the night was a piece saying Trump might not show up for the other scheduled debates. Unprepared, dishonest and rude is no way to go on a presidential debate stage.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (6)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (6)

Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • The shame of Robert E. Lee/MLK Day in Arkansas

    This morning, I was a student ambassador for Philander Smith College and the Social Justice Institute at a House Committee that discussed Rep. Nate Bell’s proposal to divide a Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
    • by Kaya Herron
    • Feb 11, 2015

  • Mary Steenburgen adds voice against gay discrimination law

    Mary Steenburgen, the Arkansas native actress, has added her voice to those opposing HB 1228, the bill aimed at preserving legal discrimination against gay people under the pretext of religious freedom. It would create untold other complications for all sorts of government activities to give people a religious excuse to avoid the law.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 3, 2015

  • Democrat-Gazette headline on private option passage omits words "private option"

    I couldn't help but notice something odd about today's headline in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette regarding the reauthorization of the private option, the expansion of Medicaid-funded insurance that's been fully at the center of politics in Arkansas for the past two years. See if you can spot it:
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Feb 6, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation