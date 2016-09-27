Gilbert Baker pleads guilty in DWI case

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed John Walker and another lawyer arrested after filming police State Rep. John Walker, 79, the civil rights lawyer, and a fellow lawyer, Omavi Kushukuru, 29, were arrested by Little Rock police this morning for obstructing governmental operations.

Clinton a clear winner in first debate. But ..... Even conservative commentators are saying, if grudgingly, that Hillary Clinton was the clear winner in last night's TV debate. The question is: does it translate to votes?

The lesson of EpiPen Ernest Dumas this weeks writes about the high-priced EpiPen and it's symbolism for a Congress controlled by drug makers, as well as

Leslie Rutledge gets torched in national spotlight Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge appeared on a CBS panel Monday night as a defender of Donald Trump. Bob Schieffer wasn't impressed.

Sierra Club rips Rutledge for opposing clean air rules Oral arguments were presented to a federal appeals court in Washington today by a group of Republican-led states, including Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, challenging the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan to reduce power plant pollution that contributes to global warming. The Sierra Club used the occasion to blast Attorney General Leslie Rutledge for fighting clean air and water rules.