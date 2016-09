Gilbert Baker pleads guilty in DWI case

click to enlarge GILBERT BAKER: In booking area while awaiting a court-ordered blood test for his alcohol level.

Former Republican senator and lobbyisttoday entered a negotiated plea to charges arising from his Aug. 26 arrest for drunk driving.I haven't been able to reach his attorney or the city attorney for elaboration, but the district court docket indicates he pleaded guilty to first offense DWI and to refusing to submit to an alcohol test. A charge of driving left of center was dropped.The docket indicates he was sentenced to 48 hours in jail on each charge and given credit for 24 hours served on the night of his arrest. He has 30 days to complete the sentence. The docket gives no indication of any fine on the charges. And it's unclear if the 24 hours in jail he has to serve on each charge is to be served consecutively or concurrently. He had posted a $1,395 bond to be released in the early morning after his arrest on a Friday night.