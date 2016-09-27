Gilbert Baker pleads guilty in DWI case

click to enlarge
-
GILBERT BAKER: In booking area while awaiting a court-ordered blood test for his alcohol level.
Former Republican senator and lobbyist Gilbert Baker
today entered a negotiated plea to charges arising from his Aug. 26 arrest
for drunk driving.
I haven't been able to reach his attorney or the city attorney for elaboration, but the district court docket indicates he pleaded guilty to first offense DWI and to refusing to submit to an alcohol test. A charge of driving left of center was dropped.
The docket indicates he was sentenced to 48 hours in jail on
each charge
the DWI charge and given credit for 24 hours served on the night of his arrest. He has 30 days to complete the sentence, which will require a full 24 hours in jail.
UPDATE: City Attorney Chuck Clawson
said Baker was fined $225 on the refusal to take the test. He had posted a bond of $1,395 to be released. That bond will be forfeited as a fine on the DWI charge, less $170, which was the bond for the driving left of center charge that wasn't prosecuted. Clawson said one result from a blood test was in and it showed a blood alcohol level of .14, where .08 is necessary for a conviction on the charge.