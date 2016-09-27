Heritage hires a prophet to run Delta Cultural Center

ICYMI: Leslie Peacock reported news yesterday
about the new director of the Delta Cultural Center
in Helena, one of several places where Heritage Department Director Stacy Hurst
has been making changes.
The new boss is interesting. He's Kyle T. Miller,
a Helena native who describes himself as a "licensed and ordained prophet" and says he has been "prophesying and interpreting dreams for almost 15 years,"
Miller maintains a Facebook page, @Prophet Kyle T. Miller, where you can link to his religious blog talk radio program Beauty for Ashes, and a website, where for $27 you can receive a "personal prophecy from an anointed prophet." Miller, who formerly operated a film and television company called Positive Images in Christ, is a filmmaker; he has a fan page on Facebook as well.
Miller's education background includes a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Ole Miss and his resume includes work at several schools and in public relations. Said Hurst in a release: “His enthusiasm and experience in designing and implementing educational programming will be a great asset to DCC as it continues to tell the compelling story of the Arkansas Delta.”
He's the brother of federal Judge Brian Miller. Their father, the late Dr. Robert Miller, was the first black mayor Helena.