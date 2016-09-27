John Walker rejects city apology for arrest during filming of police

I cannot in good conscience accept your apology for the unlawful actions of the arresting officers yesterday by the Arkansas Arts Center. I also cannot accept the disparate treatment of my college Mr. Omavi Shukur. I appreciate hour effort to address the matter by providing further training to your officers. However, you must also recognize the issue of racial bias that is pervasive in some quarters of the police department. It happens that the two officers who arrested us yesterday are white. The black officers did not speak to us and appeared to be taking orders. I understand that this may [sic] due to seniority but it still has a grave negative impact on the Little Rock black community's relationship with the LRPD, of which our arrest is but one example.
Courtesy of my brother, and worthy of being shared: Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump go…
chairman6807, based on your current and past posts, you and Donald Grump both have dystopian…
Boozman isn't engaging Eldridge's demands for debate because Boozman knows he has the election wrapped…
