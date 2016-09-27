Little Rock police to drop charges against Walker, apologize

click to enlarge
JOHN WALKER: Arrested by Little Rock police for "obstructing governmental operations."
UPDATE: I've just learned from City Manager Bruce Moore
that the Little Rock police department will formally drop charges today against state Rep. John Walker
and his legal colleague Omavi Kushukuru
and send them a formal letter of apology.
More to come.
Here's what I wrote earlier:
A Little Rock police spokesman said the department was reviewing yesterday's arrest
of state Rep. John Walker
and his legal colleague Omavi Kushukuru
for obstruction of governmental operations.
Police who'd made a traffic stop that eventually led to the arrest of two men on warrants said the two men disobeyed police orders to move away from the car of the men arrested. Walker was filming the officers and exchanged words with them.
The spokesman said the result of that review might be completed this afternoon.
I've been unable to get Walker on the phone for his account of the incident.
Now with news of the resolution of the case, perhaps Walker will make himself available.
I still hope police will release the patrol car camera that was said to be operating in the initial traffic stop. That might provide some visual evidence of how close Walker got to the business of officers questioning and arresting two men wanted on outstanding warrants.
But we know from the police report a couple of things: 1) At least one officer was offended by remarks Walker made in filming the arrest and found him "antagonistic." I am willing to believe that's true, but you have a constitutional right to be obnaxious, even to police officers. 2) I thought the officer made a gratuitous comment in the report about a remark Walker allegedly made to someone at the county jail, that he only wanted to pursue a complaint against white officers. This was far removed from the scene of the supposed obstruction. The comment is irrelevant to a report on that incident, except perhaps by an officer who might harbor some grudges of her own relative to the suspect.
From the city's point of view, giving Walker a court forum on the charge couldn't come at a worse time, while it is struggling with criticism for the fact that most white officers don't live in the city of Little Rock and that they cite crime and the schools, which are majority black, as the reasons.
