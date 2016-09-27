The lesson of EpiPen

Most Shared Additional rape charges filed against Conway doctor Special Prosecutor Jason Barrett has added 11 more victims to two others alleging rape by Dr. Robert Rook of Conway.

Big Dam Bridge 100 brings big damn complaint about celebrity rider Hincapie The Big Dam Bridge 100 is this weekend and one dedicated biker isn't happy about a celebrity rider, admitted doper George Hincapie.

Delta Cultural Center new director: Prophet Kyle T. Miller Kyle T. Miller, who describes himself as a "licensed and ordained prophet" and says he has been "prophesying and interpreting dreams for almost 15 years," has been named the director of the Delta Cultural Center at Helena.

Most Viewed John Walker and another lawyer arrested after filming police State Rep. John Walker, 79, the civil rights lawyer, and a fellow lawyer, Omavi Kushukuru, 29, were arrested by Little Rock police this morning for obstructing governmental operations.

Clinton a clear winner in first debate. But ..... Even conservative commentators are saying, if grudgingly, that Hillary Clinton was the clear winner in last night's TV debate. The question is: does it translate to votes?