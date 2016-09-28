Find out more →

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Another ethics complaint against Mike Holcomb

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 7:51 AM

MIKE HOLCOMB: Another ethics complaint.
Does Republican Rep. Mike Holcomb ever file accurate and timely campaign finance reports?

You begin to wonder in reading a second complaint filed on top of one already under investigation by the state Ethics Commission. It's prima facie stuff — late filings, non-existent filings, lack of itemized accounting of credit card charges, evidence of expenditures made (newspaper ads) that haven't been disclosed in reports and a contribution in excess of the limit.  It's not like it's his first rodeo. He's completing his second term in the House. He's been working to amend his reports under the get-out-of-jail-free rule the legislature passed to prevent embarrassing ethics findings, but his opponents indicate he still doesn't have the process down.

Here's the latest complaint against Holcomb.
Holcomb is opposed by Democrat Dorothy Hall, narrowly defeated by Holcomb in 2014.

