Another ethics complaint against Mike Holcomb

MIKE HOLCOMB: Another ethics complaint.

Doesever file accurate and timelyYou begin to wonder in reading a second complaint filed on top of one already under investigation by the state Ethics Commission . It's prima facie stuff — late filings, non-existent filings, lack of itemized accounting of credit card charges, evidence of expenditures made (newspaper ads) that haven't been disclosed in reports and a contribution in excess of the limit. It's not like it's his first rodeo. He's completing his second term in the House. He's been working to amend his reports under the get-out-of-jail-free rule the legislature passed to prevent embarrassing ethics findings, but his opponents indicate he still doesn't have the process down.Holcomb is opposed by Democrat Dorothy Hall, narrowly defeated by Holcomb in 2014.