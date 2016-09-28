Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Another ethics complaint against Mike Holcomb

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 7:51 AM

MIKE HOLCOMB: Another ethics complaint.
  • MIKE HOLCOMB: Another ethics complaint.
Does Republican Rep. Mike Holcomb ever file accurate and timely campaign finance reports?

You begin to wonder in reading a second complaint filed on top of one already under investigation by the state Ethics Commission. It's prima facie stuff — late filings, non-existent filings, lack of itemized accounting of credit card charges, evidence of expenditures made (newspaper ads) that haven't been disclosed in reports and a contribution in excess of the limit.  It's not like it's his first rodeo. He's completing his second term in the House. He's been working to amend his reports under the get-out-of-jail-free rule the legislature passed to prevent embarrassing ethics findings, but his opponents indicate he still doesn't have the process down.

Here's the latest complaint against Holcomb.
Holcomb is opposed by Democrat Dorothy Hall, narrowly defeated by Holcomb in 2014.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation