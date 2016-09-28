Bridgeageddon begins. The Broadway Bridge is closed

click to enlarge Jarod Varner/Twitter

A ceremonialthis morning begins a six-month period for construction of a replacement span over the Arkansas River. Will road rage result? Odds are good at rush hours.Highway commissioners arrived for the ceremony in fancy convertibles. A more appropriate conveyance for this highway commission would have been some rumbling semis, which tear up the road without paying sufficiently to rebuild them, or maybe a phalanx of SUVs from Bryant and Cabot, higher on the commission's quality of life scale than residents of Little Rock.Cross-river commuting will shift mostly to the Main Street and Interstate 30 bridges. Scott Street outside my window? Going to be a mess. Third Street at rush hour, when eStem lets out? Best avoided.Best strategy: Change commute times, earlier or later.