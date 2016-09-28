Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Bridgeageddon begins. The Broadway Bridge is closed

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge JARON VARNER/TWITTER
  • Jaron Varner/Twitter

A ceremonial closure of the Broadway Bridge this morning begins a six-month period for construction of a replacement span over the Arkansas River. Will road rage result? Odds are good at rush hours.

Highway commissioners arrived for the ceremony in fancy convertibles. A more appropriate conveyance for this highway commision would have been some rumbling semis, which tear up the road without paying sufficiently to rebuild them, or maybe a phalanx of SUVs from Bryant and Cabot, higher on the commission's quality of life scale than residents of Little Rock.

Cross-river commuting will shift mostly to the Main Street and Interstate 30 bridges. Scott Street outside my window? Going to be a mess. Third Street at rush hour, when eStem lets out? Best avoided.

Best strategy: Change commute times, earlier or later.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of Broadway Bridge, Arkansas Highway Commission

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • There Leslie Rutledge goes again; now she's blaming Hillary for Bill's infidelity 20 years ago

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's disastrous appearance Monday night on CBS — which produced a record amount of comment and views on both our Facebook page, Twitter account and Arkansas Blog — apparently didn't harm her standing as a Trump surrogate. She's back on air today, this time blaming Hillary Clinton for Bill Clinton's indiscretions 20 years ago.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 28, 2016

  • The rebel flag debate at UA continued

    More today from the University of Arkansas newspaper, the Traveler, on student efforts to discourage display of the Confederate flag at the recently concluded Bikers, Blues and BBQ rally in Fayetteville. Fear of retribution — financial and physical — led some to oppose a resolution against dispaly of the flag.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 28, 2016

  • Another ethics complaint against Mike Holcomb

    Does Republican Rep. Mike Holcomb ever file accurate and timely campaign finance reports?
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 28, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation