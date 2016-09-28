Gala guests revealed by University of Arkansas after repeat FOI request

I’ve attached the University’s response to your renewed public records request regarding your original request for “the guest list to the gala Friday night” received by the University on September 13, 2016. In a response to your original request sent to you on September 15, 2016, the University provided a partially redacted copy of the guest list to the Campaign Arkansas gala. Information regarding current donors and prospective supporters of the University was redacted, pursuant to the competitive advantage exemption of the Arkansas FOIA, Ark. Code Ann. §25-19-105(b)(9)(a). The names of student volunteers and guests was also redacted as protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). In light of media coverage and social media coverage of the event and the University’s capital campaign leadership, without waiving any potential future applicability of the competitive advantage exemption of the Arkansas FOIA, we are disclosing information previously redacted related to Ark. Code Ann. §25-19-105(b)(9)(a). The names of student volunteers remain redacted as protected by FERPAFor the record, here's the list.
Showing 1-1 of 1
"...the libertarian, anti-tax, anti-regulation "economic research" unit at the University of Central Arkansas funded by…
OOOCARO:
You and your candidate are way out of touch with reality!
Please keep inviting Leslie Rutledge on TV, over and over and over again. The world…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings