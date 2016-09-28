Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, September 28, 2016

Special master finds flaws in signatures on nursing home amendment, potentially enough to be fatal

Posted By on Wed, Sep 28, 2016 at 11:42 AM

Retired Judge Jake Looney, appointed by the Arkansas Supreme Court to review evidence in a challenge of a constitutional amendment pushed by the nursing home lobby to limit their exposure to lawsuits, has issued findings of facts on the sufficiency of petition signatures.

He provides a basis, depending on future legal interpretations by the Arkansas Supreme Court, that could disqualify the proposal from ballot consideration.

The big flaw was the failure of the paid canvassing firm to certify to the secretary of state that all paid canvassers had undergone criminal background checks, as required by a relatively new state law. If the Supreme Court ultimately decides this failure mandated that signatures not be counted, all would be disqualified. Looney said other discrepancies with that law could disqualify almost 12,000 more signatures — collecting signatures before canvassers names were submitted to the secretary of state (almost 2,000) and using third-party criminal background checks (more than 10,000) rather than State Police.

Looney did find that 668 signatures that had been disallowed should have been counted.

The amendment, to cap non-economic damages in nursing home and other health care lawsuits to as little as $250,000, needed 84,859 signatures of registered voters to qualify.  The secretary of state validated 93,102.

Parties in the case will file legal briefs on the questions by mid-October and the Supreme Court will make the final decision. To date, money from nursing homes has driven the signature gathering for the amendment. A committee formed by the Arkansas Bar Association brought a two-pronged challenge to the amendment. It challenged both the ballot title as being misleading and the signatures. A separate lawsuit has also challenged the ballot title. Looney reviewed only the signature argument.

In Looney's finding of facts pertaining to the new paid canvasser law, he found that lists of names had been given to the secretary of state as required, but they were not accompanied by statements about such things as certification of a criminal background check He could find no supporting records on background checks that were done — from either the committee sponsoring the amendment or the for-profit company hired to canvass  — for 10,764 signatures.

The key conclusion:

The failure of the Sponsor to certify to Respondent Secretary that criminal background checks had been completed on each paid canvasser as required by A.C.A. $7-9-601(bX3) could be a material defect and disallow the counting of all signatures under A.C.A. $7-9-601(bX5) which is a "do not count" instruction
If the Supreme Court agrees this was a material defect and disallows all signatures, the campaign is over. But even if that argument is rejected, 12,500 signatures were placed in doubt by Looney for other reasons, including being gathered too soon or by canvassers that did not demonstrate a State Police background check. Those alone also could bring the certified number below the requirement.

I'm seeking comments from the litigants.





Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Bridgeageddon begins. The Broadway Bridge is closed

    A ceremonial closure of the Broadway Bridge this morning begins a six-month period for construction of a replacement span over the Arkansas River. Will road rage result? Odds are good at rush hours.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 28, 2016

  • There Leslie Rutledge goes again; now she's blaming Hillary for Bill's infidelity 20 years ago

    Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's disastrous appearance Monday night on CBS — which produced a record amount of comment and views on both our Facebook page, Twitter account and Arkansas Blog — apparently didn't harm her standing as a Trump surrogate. She's back on air today, this time blaming Hillary Clinton for Bill Clinton's indiscretions 20 years ago.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 28, 2016

  • The rebel flag debate at UA continued

    More today from the University of Arkansas newspaper, the Traveler, on student efforts to discourage display of the Confederate flag at the recently concluded Bikers, Blues and BBQ rally in Fayetteville. Fear of retribution — financial and physical — led some to oppose a resolution against dispaly of the flag.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 28, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation