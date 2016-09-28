Special master finds flaws in signatures on nursing home amendment, potentially enough to be fatal

Retired Judge Jake Looney
, appointed by the Arkansas Supreme Court
to review evidence in a challenge of a constitutional amendment
pushed by the nursing home lobby
to limit their exposure to lawsuits, has issued findings of facts
on the sufficiency of petition signatures.
He provides a basis, depending on future legal interpretations by the Arkansas Supreme Court, that could disqualify the proposal from ballot consideration.
The big flaw was the failure of the paid canvassing firm to certify to the secretary of state that all paid canvassers had undergone criminal background checks, as required by a relatively new state law. If the Supreme Court ultimately decides this failure mandated that signatures not be counted, all would be disqualified. Looney said other discrepancies with that law could disqualify almost 12,000 more signatures — collecting signatures before canvassers names were submitted to the secretary of state (almost 2,000) and using third-party criminal background checks (more than 10,000) rather than State Police.
Looney did find that 668 signatures that had been disallowed should have been counted.
The amendment, to cap non-economic damages in nursing home and other health care lawsuits to as little as $250,000, needed 84,859 signatures of registered voters to qualify. The secretary of state validated 93,102.
Parties in the case will file legal briefs on the questions by mid-October and the Supreme Court will make the final decision. To date, money from nursing homes has driven the signature gathering for the amendment. A committee formed by the Arkansas Bar Association brought a two-pronged challenge to the amendment. It challenged both the ballot title as being misleading and the signatures. A separate lawsuit has also challenged the ballot title. Looney reviewed only the signature argument.
In Looney's finding of facts pertaining to the new paid canvasser law, he found that lists of names had been given to the secretary of state as required, but they were not accompanied by statements about such things as certification of a criminal background check He could find no supporting records on background checks that were done — from either the committee sponsoring the amendment or the for-profit company hired to canvass — for 10,764 signatures.
The key conclusion:
The failure of the Sponsor to certify to Respondent Secretary that criminal background checks had been completed on each paid canvasser as required by A.C.A. $7-9-601(bX3) could be a material defect and disallow the counting of all signatures under A.C.A. $7-9-601(bX5) which is a "do not count" instruction
If the Supreme Court agrees this was a material defect and disallows all signatures, the campaign is over. But even if that argument is rejected, 12,500 signatures were placed in doubt by Looney for other reasons, including being gathered too soon or by canvassers that did not demonstrate a State Police background check. Those alone also could bring the certified number below the requirement.
