Test shows former GOP senator Baker had methamphetmaine in blood at time of DWI arrest

click to enlarge GILBERT BAKER: In booking area while awaiting a court-ordered blood test.

Wednesday received a second test done after former Republicanarrest Aug. 26 on a DWI charge, to which he pleaded guilty yesterday.That test showed the presence of methamphetamine, in an unquantified amount. Clawson had said earlier that Baker's alcohol reading was .149, against the .08 requried for a DWI charge. Baker pleaded to DWI and refusal to submit to a breath alcohol test and got a sentence of an additional day in jail, plus $1,225 in fines. It was the only positive test in a screening for eight drugs.Clawson had said Tuesday he was awaiting a second toxicollogy report and would have it completed just to have a full case file should Baker decide to appeal the district court outcome. He also had said Tuesday that, should a drug turn up in the screening, it would only add to evidence about impaired driving should Baker try to appeal the case. No additional charges are possible.I've left a number and sent an e-mail to Baker's attorney, Frank Shaw. Baker has said he had one or two drinks at a Little Rock restaurant and, in a prepared statement earlier, apologized for his actions and acting belligerently toward arresting officers.The presence of drugs wouldn't have changed the nature of the charge against Baker, Clawson said. Driving under the influence covers drugs or alcohol. With a conviction based on alcohol — in whole or in part — Baker can install an interlock device that will give him limited driving privileges during the six-month suspension that is part of a DWI conviction.