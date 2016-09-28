There Leslie Rutledge goes again; now she's blaming Hillary for Bill's infidelity 20 years ago

She's back on the air today and her comments demonstrate that Trump's plan to recoup from his poor performance is to go after Bill Clinton's sexual history. Monica and Gennifer never get old for the Clinton haters and misogynists like Trump, who think a straying man must somehow be a commentary on the woman, not the strayer.
Rutledge picked up on Rudy Giuliani's similar remarks. (He's another paragon of lack of virtue in marriage.) Here's one short clip showing her answer when an MSNBC host asked her about Trump's personal attacks on Hillary Clinton. Why do it? Rutledge responds:
Why as the wife of president would you ignore your husband's indiscretions and why would you call someone a neurotic loony tune?
Maybe Hillary Clinton decided to preserve her marriage, unlike the thrice-married philanderer Rutledge is a surrogate for. And, to be precise, the phrase Rutledge was looking for was "narcissistic loony tune." We don't know for sure that Hillary Clinton ever said that. We do know it was said privately. And we do know that, in 2014, 18 years after Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky, it came out because a reporter for a conservative newspaper dug through the personal papers of the late Diane Blair, the University of Arkansas professor and friend of Hillary. She kept a journal.
The friend, Diane Blair, described Hillary Clinton’s reaction to the way her husband handled the Lewinsky affair: “It was a lapse, but she says to his credit he tried to manage someone who was clearly a ‘narcissistic loony toon,’ but it was beyond control,” she wrote in notes reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon, a conservative website.
Ignored Bill Clinton's indiscretions? I think the body language of the first family after Hillary Clinton realized she'd been deceived still speaks volumes on that score.
Clinton described herself as "dumbfounded, heartbroken and outraged" when her husband told her about his relations with Lewinsky.
"Gulping for air, I started crying and yelling at him," she wrote. "'What do you mean? What are you saying? Why did you lie to me?'"
No matter. A cursory Google search shows that Rutledge has merely been programmed with the blame-it-on-Hillary meme that has sold tens of thousands of right-wing anti-Clinton books. Delivered in her inimitable cornpone style.
The Clinton comments arose as she defended Trump for referring to a former Venezuelan beauty queen as a fat pig. In the fuller clip, you can find a litany of reminiscences about the Clinton campaign of 1992 to turn the attention from Trump.
Why talk about a woman's weight gain, why not take the high road? "We have so many more important issues to discuss," Rutledge seemed to agree. But if we are to look at Trump, she said, we must look at Clinton treatment of women. She hadn't memorized all the talking points, but relied partially on quotes — not from Hillary Clinton — but by Clinton campaign aides 24 years ago.
Do you really want to talk about indiscretions given Trump and Giuliani. She claimed, without proof, that Hillary Clinton had called women names. "She is not a good role model for women. "As a woman, I can assure you, Hillary Clinton offends me."
click to enlarge
NBC News
TENSE MOMENT: A vacation begins the day after then-President Clinton publicly admitted an affair with Monica Lewinsky.
Oral arguments were presented to a federal appeals court in Washington today by a group of Republican-led states, including Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, challenging the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan to reduce power plant pollution that contributes to global warming. The Sierra Club used the occasion to blast Attorney General Leslie Rutledge for fighting clean air and water rules. /more/
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined 35 other states in a federal antitrust lawsuit in Pennsylvania that says a maker of a drug prescribed for opioid addiction has conspired to protect the price of its drug by blocking generic competitors from the market. /more/
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is an Arkansas Republican. Thus, like the governor and the Republican-majority legislature, she intends to do everything she can to deny women comprehensive medical care, particularly abortion. /more/
Mike Halterman, a former Arkansan who writes on LGBT issues, sends a link to an interview he did with Hillary Clinton for Hotspots, a Florida publication. She described a change of view that has led her to full endorsement of LGBT equality, including marriage. /more/
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge continues her tear in support of the Republican agenda, not surprising given the dark Republican money poured into her election campaign. Now she's attacking better rules for overtime pay for workers instituted by the Obama administration. /more/
Former President Bill Clinton answers questions about whether something improper is suggested by Chelsea Clinton remaining on the board of the Clinton Foundation should her mother become president. /more/
More today from the University of Arkansas newspaper, the Traveler, on student efforts to discourage display of the Confederate flag at the recently concluded Bikers, Blues and BBQ rally in Fayetteville. Fear of retribution — financial and physical — led some to oppose a resolution against dispaly of the flag.
The Eureka Springs City Council last night suspended the rules and hurriedly passed a civil rights ordinance that extends anti-discrimination protection to gay people in employment, housing and public accommodations. It sets up a potential legal challenge if the legislature completes passage of a law aimed at preserving legal discrimination against gay people.
This morning, I was a student ambassador for Philander Smith College and the Social Justice Institute at a House Committee that discussed Rep. Nate Bell’s proposal to divide a Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
Kyle T. Miller, who describes himself as a "licensed and ordained prophet" and says he has been "prophesying and interpreting dreams for almost 15 years," has been named the director of the Delta Cultural Center at Helena.
The Little Rock police department will formally drop a charge against state Rep. John Walker and send him a formal letter of apology. A charge against a colleague will remain,. The arrests followed Walker's filming of police arrest of two other men. Chief Kenton Buckner said Walker's arrest wasn't justified.