Location changed for U.S. Senate debate; Boozman still dodging

STILL DODGING DEBATES: Sen. John Boozman.

The location of aat noon Friday in Little Rock has changed fromtoin its Old Main auditorium.Democrat Conner Eldridge and Libertarian Frank Gilbert have committed to appear. Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. John Boozman has been invited to appear but has not responded to the invitations and is expected to dodge the event, as he did an earlier debate at the University of Arkansas.I've asked why Philander Smith dropped out as a debate sponsor, but no one was immediately available for a response. A couple of moderators dropped out of the earlier UA debate after agreeing to participate. Craig O'Neill of KTHV will moderate the debate Friday at Arkansas Baptist College.Candidates will debate for an hour and take questions for 15 minutes.