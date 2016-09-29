Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, September 29, 2016

Sen. Burnett amends campaign report

Posted By on Thu, Sep 29, 2016 at 7:39 AM

click to enlarge DAVID BURNETT: Amends finance report.
  • DAVID BURNETT: Amends finance report.
KAIT-TV reports that Democratic Sen. David Burnett has amended campaign finance reports to refund some $2,700 in contributions that came from seven corporate contributors, now prohibited by a constitutional amendment.

Burnett said the contributions were oversights. He said they came from farm-related businesses and people in that business like to make their contributions from their companies. It's more convenient, he said.

Too bad. Corporate money is corporate money. If you want to support a candidate, write a personal check.

The amendment is likely in response to a complaint to the Ethics Commission about the corporate contributions that were reported. Under the get-our-jail-free rule adopted by the legislature, lawmakers may correct illegalities in campaign finance report after they are called to their attention without penalty.

There is an easy way around the corporate money limit. As most incumbents do these days, get your corporate friends to give corporate money to a PAC, which can launder the corporate contribution into a legal PAC contribution. It is called a loophole.

Meanwhile, Burnett's Republican challenger, Rep. David Wallace has loaned his campaign more than $122,000. He makes a healthy living doing disaster cleanup work for the federal government (though he's otherwise a foe of big government spending.) The Democratic Party has been suspicious about his reported loans and questioned whether he's used an unreported line of credit. He responded to my question on the issue by saying he had taken out no loans for his campaign and that all loans to his campaign were from his personal funds.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Holy war in Eureka Springs over civil rights ordinance

    The owner of the Great Passion Play is organizing an effort to reclaim Eureka Springs for people like him as a reaction to the City Council's adoption of a non-discrimination ordinance that protects gay people, among others.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 6, 2015

  • Eureka Springs City Council passes civil rights ordinance, sets stage for potential lawsuit

    The Eureka Springs City Council last night suspended the rules and hurriedly passed a civil rights ordinance that extends anti-discrimination protection to gay people in employment, housing and public accommodations. It sets up a potential legal challenge if the legislature completes passage of a law aimed at preserving legal discrimination against gay people.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 10, 2015

  • Who said the Civil War is over? See Arkansas legislature

    The Civil War isn't over. See the Arkansas legislature where defenders of Robert E. Lee and supporters of legislation damaging to black people are prominent on the agenda today.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Feb 11, 2015

Most Shared

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation